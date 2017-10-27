PARENTS
33 Awesome Halloween Costume Ideas For Kids Who Use Wheelchairs

These creative kids incorporated their wheelchairs into their costumes.

Halloween presents the opportunity for children to nurture their creativity with fun, imaginative costumes. Many kids who use wheelchairs tend to get extra creative around this time of year. 

We asked parents of kids in wheelchairs in the HuffPost Parents Facebook community if their children had ever incorporated their chairs into their Halloween costumes. In response to our callout, we received dozens of amazing photos. Without further ado, here are 33 awesome costumes that incorporate kids’ wheelchairs. 

  • 1 Thomas The Tank Engine Conductor
    Nikki Kuculyn
  • 2 Jurassic Park
    Chelsey Ulibarri
  • 3 Farmer
    Becky Kimble Bailey
  • 4 Lieutenant Dan
    Pamela Mattson
  • 5 Carl Fredricksen
    Becky Kimble Bailey
  • 6 Dean Winchester In The Impala
    Melissa Smith Enfusse
  • 7 Mouse In Trap
    Amye Marquis
  • 8 Fred Flintstone
    Cindy Rands Larson
  • 9 Dracula
    Erin Williams Mcgregor
  • 10 Wrestler in Ring
    Paula Bowen
  • 11 Mario In His Kart
    Cassie McLelland
  • 12 Rock Dinosaurs
    Becky Kimble Bailey
  • 13 R2-D2
    Teresa Smock
  • 14 Pilot
    Julia Sawer
  • 15 Construction Worker
    Melissa Schlemmer
  • 16 Aladdin On His Magic Carpet
    Amber Ardic
  • 17 Batman
    Blake Shaffer
  • 18 Presidential Candidate
    Blake Shaffer
  • 19 Minecraft
    Cassie McLelland
  • 20 Santa Claus
    Becky Kimble Bailey
  • 21 Mad Hatter
    Amber Ardic
  • 22 Superman Flying Through The Sky
    Cassie McLelland
  • 23 Soldier
    Becky Kimble Bailey
  • 24 Star Wars Characters
    Kate Hamilton
  • 25 Kissing Booth Worker
    Blake Shaffer
  • 26 Kratt Brother Driving The Createrra
    Cassie McLelland
  • 27 Roman Centurian
    Becky Kimble Bailey
  • 28 Pirate
    Sarah Eli Thornton
  • 29 Firefighter
    Nikki Kuculyn
  • 30 Pikachu
    Teresa Smock

CONVERSATIONS