33 Awesome Halloween Costume Ideas For Kids Who Use Wheelchairs

Halloween presents the opportunity for children to nurture their creativity with fun, imaginative costumes. Many kids who use wheelchairs tend to get extra creative around this time of year.

We asked parents of kids in wheelchairs in the HuffPost Parents Facebook community if their children had ever incorporated their chairs into their Halloween costumes. In response to our callout, we received dozens of amazing photos. Without further ado, here are 33 awesome costumes that incorporate kids’ wheelchairs.