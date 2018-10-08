Awkwafina's 'Crazy Rich Asians' Co-Stars Had A Viewing Party For Her 'SNL' Night

This is pretty much the cutest.

Actress and rapper Awkwafina made history on Saturday, becoming the first Asian woman to host “Saturday Night Live” in about 18 years, with the last being Lucy Liu.

And her “Crazy Rich Asians” co-stars made sure they wouldn’t miss her big day.

Constance Wu, who played main character Rachel Chu in the movie, shared a photo on Instagram of several cast members proudly posing in front of the television for an “Awkwafina party.”

Jimmy O. Yang, Chris Pang, and Harry Shum Jr. were there to watch and support Awkwafina, née Nora Lum, who played Rachel Chu’s BFF Peik Lin in the film. And according to Wu’s caption, the group thought she “killed it.”

Not everyone from the movie was at the gathering — but they still made it a point to spread the word about the actress’ appearance, including Ken Jeong, Ronny Chieng, Henry Golding and Gemma Chan.

Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan also urged people to watch Awkwafina’s episode.

It’s no secret the cast is close with one another. Yang previously told HuffPost that the bonds forged during the making of the movie is part of why the film is so special to him.

“With ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ we formed our own clique and we hang out all the time ... that’s our family now,” he said. “If people can just feel an ounce of that. ... I think either way, when people watch it, especially Asian people, they’re going to feel some kind of bond.”

And yes, Awkwafina did slay her hosting gig. The actress had pretty much every Asian-American in tears within the first few seconds of her monologue when she recounted being 11 years old, standing on line to catch a glimpse of Lucy Liu’s “SNL” appearance.

“I was a kid, and I didn’t have a ticket, so I knew that I wasn’t getting in,” Awkwafina said. “I just wanted to be near the building. I remember how important that episode was for me, and how it totally it changed what I thought was possible for an Asian-American woman.”