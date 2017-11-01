Aziz Ansari Pissed About Accepting British Award In Person ... In LA

On Friday, Oct. 27, comedian Aziz Ansari accepted the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy. The Britannia Awards are the Los Angeles branch of the BAFTAs, or Britain’s version of the Oscars.
The odd thing is that Ansari flew from London to L.A. to accept the award. The British award. And that silliness was not lost on him.
Ansari went on a hysterically funny 3-minute rant not just about having to fly from England to California to accept the award, but also on the absurdity of award show culture in general. Watch above.
