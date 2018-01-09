Let This 'Baby-Sitters Club' Reunion Stoke Your '90s Nostalgia Joy

This is oughta satisfy your ’90s jones for a bit.

Some of the cast of “The Baby-Sitters Club” reunited with their director in Los Angeles Sunday to watch the Golden Globes on television.

The 1995 coming-of-age film about middle-schoolers operating a day care camp had its own female empowerment message. So, on a night that the Globes celebrated women, this get-together seemed destined.

And here they are, from left: Larisa Oleynik (Dawn Schafer), Bre Blair (Stacey McGill), director Melanie Mayron, Rachael Leigh Cook (Mary Anne Spier) and Schuyler Fisk (Kristy Thomas).

The gathering came about because out-of-towners Fisk and Oleynik were in LA, so Mayron hosted, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“There is always so much to catch up on ― marriages, babies, breakups, work, politics. You name it, we went there,” Cook told ET. “Then we stopped chatting to watch Oprah’s Golden Globes speech. It felt like the perfect way to end a girl power kind of a night.”

Cook, 38, said it felt “like no time has passed at all.”

“I think we all trusted each other enough back then, even as young teens, to behave like our authentic selves. So for better (them) or worse (me), we’re still very similar to the people we were back in 1995.”

The cast reunited in 2015 as well.