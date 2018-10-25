Giant Baby Trump Balloon Floating In Michigan This Weekend

A giant balloon of a diaper-clad Donald Trump is floating into Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday ― and that’s not a bunch of hot air.

The baby Trump balloon will be part of an event at Rosa Parks Circle protesting the president, according to Cameron Young, one of the event’s organizers.

“It’s meant to be fun, but we’re also making the point that this guy is dangerous and he’s a little unhinged,” Young told MLive.com. “We want to make the point that this administration is taking us down what we think is the wrong path and is threatening to democracy, to our moral standing in the world.”

Organizers said they have the permits needed to fly the balloon 40 feet above the park, where it will no doubt attract attention.

While Young is no fan of Trump, he emphasizes the event is more about inspiring citizens to take part in democracy.

“Our big point is that the upcoming elections are very important and we want people to get out and vote,” Young told MLive.com. “No matter how they vote, we want them to get out and vote.”

The baby Trump balloon debuted in London during Trump’s July visit there and managed to rile him a bit.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” Trump told The Sun.