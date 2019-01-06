Babysitter Returned Dead Infant To Mom After Disguising Him To Look Asleep: Police

A Wisconsin babysitter is facing murder charges after police say a 2-month-old boy died of “blunt force” in her care and she then disguised the dead infant to make him look like he was sleeping before returning him to his mother.

Authorities charged Marissa Tietsort, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, on Friday with first-degree intentional homicide over the death of the child, who they say suffered “blunt force head injuries with multiple impacts to the head.”

They say Tietsort returned the infant to the mother knowing the boy was dead, according to the Wausau Daily Herald.

The babysitter allegedly dressed the dead child in a snowsuit and fastened him into a car seat before going with her boyfriend to eat at a McDonald’s, according to police. Later, when returning him to his mother, Teitsort allegedly pulled a winter hat over the child’s eyes to hide the fact that he was deceased. It was after 9 p.m., so police say the mother thought it was perfectly normal for the child to be asleep.

Tietsort, who has five children of her own and is currently pregnant in the Marathon County Jail, has a history of abusing children, according to the Daily Herald and public court records. Child services removed four of those children from her custody after her boyfriend reported her abuse.

Forensic pathologist Robert Corliss said, aside from injury to the head, the victim’s tailbone was “fractured, broken off and displaced, indicating a significant amount of force was used.”