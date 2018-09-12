Amanda Stanton, of “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” fame, was arrested Monday in Las Vegas on charges of domestic violence, TMZ first reported.

The 28-year-old was in town to celebrate a friend’s bachelorette party with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs. Hotel security staff responded to a noise complaint in the hotel room and witnessed Stanton shove Jacobs, so they called the police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, according to People, and arrested and charged Stanton with battery domestic violence. She was later released that day, according to TMZ. The police department did not immediately confirm the details to HuffPost.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department,” Steve Honig, Stanton’s rep, told HuffPost in a statement. ”Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

According to Honig, Stanton had a “few drinks” at the party and “got a bit rambunctious” when security asked her and her boyfriend to quiet down.

“Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job,” Honig said.

He added, “Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

Stanton first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” which premiered in 2016.

After finishing fourth on the show, she appeared on Season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” and got engaged to Josh Murray. The two ended their relationship in 2017, and Stanton began dating “Bachelor” alum Robby Hayes.