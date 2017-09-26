Back-To-Back Sports Fails On 'Jeopardy!' Are Ugly To Watch

When it came to a couple of football questions on a “Jeopardy!” episode that aired Monday, these contestants had no game whatsoever.
NFL fans might wince at the sight of the contestants failing to name the teams to which Hall of Famers “Mean” Joe Greene and Marcus Allen belonged ― especially when one guesses a baseball team.
Sure, we’ve been a little hard on sports flubs before, but this belongs in the Hall of Fame of Jeopardy fails.
Incidentally, the one contestant who didn’t speak in the sequence above, Dennis Fawcett, won the game with $24,000 total.
