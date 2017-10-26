Back To Missouri! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Kansas City

On week five of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip, we headed back to the state we started in and stopped in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just along the Kansas border, Kansas City, Missouri, has some of the best craft brews and barbecue the country has to offer. It also has such a variety of gorgeous fountains and boulevards that it’s adopted quirky nicknames like the “City of Fountains” and the “Paris of the Plains.”

Stopping by the city’s historic 18th & Vine District is a must for jazz fans and sports fans alike. Between the American Jazz Museum, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the MLB Urban Youth Academy (a stunning and free-to-enter baseball/softball complex for urban core kids ages 6-18, slated to open in 2018), downtown Kansas City really offers something for everyone.

HuffPost stopped by Union Station to listen to residents and held a panel at the Diastole Scholars’ Center to hear from transgender veterans and leaders about their military experience and life in the Midwest.

Here’s what our time in Kansas City looked like: