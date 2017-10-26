U.S. NEWS
10/26/2017 03:37 pm ET

Back To Missouri! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Kansas City

We're craving craft brews and barbecue!

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

On week five of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip, we headed back to the state we started in and stopped in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just along the Kansas border, Kansas City, Missouri, has some of the best craft brews and barbecue the country has to offer. It also has such a variety of gorgeous fountains and boulevards that it’s adopted quirky nicknames like the “City of Fountains” and the “Paris of the Plains.” 

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Stopping by the city’s historic 18th & Vine District is a must for jazz fans and sports fans alike. Between the American Jazz Museum, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the MLB Urban Youth Academy (a stunning and free-to-enter baseball/softball complex for urban core kids ages 6-18, slated to open in 2018), downtown Kansas City really offers something for everyone.

HuffPost stopped by Union Station to listen to residents and held a panel at the Diastole Scholars’ Center to hear from transgender veterans and leaders about their military experience and life in the Midwest.

Here’s what our time in Kansas City looked like: 

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits in the Union Station parking lot during HuffPost's visit to Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 10, 2017, as part of Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip. The outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People visit the Listen To America table during HuffPost's visit to Kansas City.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dancers Marisa Whiteman, Divya Rhea and Gavin Abercrombie are interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A logo on a door during HuffPost's visit to Union Station in Kansas City.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rainie Jazeh and Diana Jones get off the bus after an interview.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Augustus the dog visits the Listen To America tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dancers Divya Rhea, Gavin Abercrombie and Marisa Whiteman show off their dance moves.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dancer Gavin Abercrombie dances in Kansas City.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dancer Divya Rhea shows off her moves.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Marisa Whiteman demonstrates a leap.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Ash R. Allee and panelists Suzanne Wheeler, Debi Jackson, Carmen Xavier and Randall Jensen take part in the "Serving One's Country and Being True to Oneself" event at the Diastole Scholars' Center in Kansas City.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Panelist Debi Jackson speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Panelist Suzanne Wheeler speaks.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Tamra Tucker asks questions of panelists Suzanne Wheeler, Debi Jackson, Carmen Xavier and Randall Jensen.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Ron Jones of KCUR speaks to the audience before the "Serving One's Country and Being True to Oneself" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Randall Jensen speaks to the audience.

MORE FROM LISTEN TO AMERICA

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Best Scenes From Provo On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour
PHOTO GALLERY
Best Scenes From Provo On HuffPost's Listen To America Tour
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Kansas Kansas City Kansas City Missouri
Back To Missouri! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Kansas City

CONVERSATIONS