NBC Orders Pilot For 'Bad Boys' Spinoff Starring Gabrielle Union

Bad boys, whatcha gonna do when Gabrielle Union comes for you?

NBC has ordered a pilot for a spinoff TV series starring Union that’s inspired by the “Bad Boys” films, trade publications reported Thursday. Deadline first reported the series was in the works in October.

Union appeared in the 2003 “Bad Boys” sequel as undercover DEA operative Sydney “Syd” Barrett alongside leads Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The actress will reprise her role for the TV series, which picks up the buddy-cop mantle of the films with a focus on Syd’s new role as an LAPD detective working with partner Nancy McKenna, whose casting has not been announced.

The series will be executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Bad Boys” films.

In “Bad Boys II,” Union’s character Syd was Lawrence’s on-screen sister and Smith’s main love interest, but the network has not announced whether the actors will make appearances in the show.