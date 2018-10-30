Bad Lip Reading Of Baseball May Be A Bigger Hit Than The World Series

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series but YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading just won the season by creatively dubbing Major League Baseball players.

In a clip posted Monday, off-the-wall comments synced with athletes’, managers’ and umpires’ moving mouths proved to be a viral hit.

The sport is facing challenges such as overly long games, but maybe if the participants talked this way, it would generate fan interest.

Who wouldn’t want to watch someone in the MLB declare, “Hurry, I’m holding back a fart” or “It’s a flying shoe.”