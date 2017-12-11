Bad Lip Reading Of 'Stranger Things' Is Freakin' Hilarious

Something truly weird has happened to “Stranger Things.”

The Netflix paranormal hit set in the ’80s has morphed into a family dramedy from that decade, thanks to Bad Lip Reading.

The YouTube channel’s bonkers dubbing leaves the characters sweating an upcoming talent show, recalling Billy Ocean’s wedding and in the midst of other kooky moments in which words are put into their mouths.

Just remember (or not): “There’s grease everywhere on the sofa.”