Bagel Shop Worker Takes Pics Of Snack-Happy Dogs At Her Drive-Thru

There’s a new Instagram account that’s serving up delightful photos of pups that show up to the drive-thru of an Einstein Bagels in Melbourne, Florida.
And some of the doggos look like they are really enjoying the smell of bagels.
Like, a lot.
Natasha Jones, a 31-year-old who works at the location is the lady behind the lens that’s capturing the faces of the fur balls who just really want a take a bite out of some carb-filled goodness.
“My favorite part of taking these pictures is being able to look back at them,” Jones told HuffPost. “The expression in their eyes can tell you a lot about them and it’s fun wondering what they are thinking.”
Well, we can tell you what they’re thinking. They’re thinking: bagelsbagelsbagels bagelsbagels.
Like this dude clearly wants a pug-pernickel bagel (sorry).
Of course, we don’t really know what’s going on in the dogs’ heads. And it’s possible they’re actually excited because they know Jones is going to give them a doggie bagel as a treat.
Einstein Bagels actually makes doggie bagels for all the canine cuties that come to its locations. According to a rep who spoke to the breakfast-oriented website Extra Crispy, doggie bagels are made of “wheat flour, carob chips, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, and tail-wagging happiness.”
Jones told HuffPost she’s been working at Einstein Bagels since November and has been taking photos of her dog friends from the get go.
“I just thought they were all beautiful looking dogs and I wanted to share them with my family and friends,” she told HuffPost.
She began sharing the shots of the little rascals in an album on her private Facebook page, but eventually realized she should be sharing them with the world.
Last week, she decided to post the photos to Imgur and they quickly went viral, receiving over 200,000 views.
Jones decided to spread the adorableness even further and started an Instagram page.
Thanks for doing that Natasha, that was a very good move.