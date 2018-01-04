Bagel Shop Worker Takes Pics Of Snack-Happy Dogs At Her Drive-Thru

There’s a new Instagram account that’s serving up delightful photos of pups that show up to the drive-thru of an Einstein Bagels in Melbourne, Florida.

And some of the doggos look like they are really enjoying the smell of bagels.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Like, a lot.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Natasha Jones, a 31-year-old who works at the location is the lady behind the lens that’s capturing the faces of the fur balls who just really want a take a bite out of some carb-filled goodness.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:36am PST

“My favorite part of taking these pictures is being able to look back at them,” Jones told HuffPost. “The expression in their eyes can tell you a lot about them and it’s fun wondering what they are thinking.”

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:38am PST

Well, we can tell you what they’re thinking. They’re thinking: bagelsbagelsbagels bagelsbagels.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 30, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Like this dude clearly wants a pug-pernickel bagel (sorry).

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Jan 2, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Of course, we don’t really know what’s going on in the dogs’ heads. And it’s possible they’re actually excited because they know Jones is going to give them a doggie bagel as a treat.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Einstein Bagels actually makes doggie bagels for all the canine cuties that come to its locations. According to a rep who spoke to the breakfast-oriented website Extra Crispy, doggie bagels are made of “wheat flour, carob chips, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, and tail-wagging happiness.”

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Jones told HuffPost she’s been working at Einstein Bagels since November and has been taking photos of her dog friends from the get go.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:38am PST

“I just thought they were all beautiful looking dogs and I wanted to share them with my family and friends,” she told HuffPost.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 31, 2017 at 10:48am PST

She began sharing the shots of the little rascals in an album on her private Facebook page, but eventually realized she should be sharing them with the world.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 31, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Last week, she decided to post the photos to Imgur and they quickly went viral, receiving over 200,000 views.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Jones decided to spread the adorableness even further and started an Instagram page.

A post shared by Natasha (@ebdogs4096) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:17am PST