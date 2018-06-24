Alec Baldwin Asks Melania Trump To 'Come To The Light' And Do 'SNL'

Baldwin tweeted the hilarious invitation Saturday in the wake of an uproar over the bizarre jacket the first lady wore Thursday to visit immigrant children. A large message on the back of the jacket said: “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” Many thought it was incredibly callous, while some Donald Trump critics hoped it was somehow a dig at the president. (The president said it was a criticism of the “fake news” media). Baldwin apparently read it as a strike for independence — or maybe his invitation was just a goof. He has claimed that a source told him the first lady loves his impersonation of her husband.

Baldwin’s tweet was written like a note, beginning “Dear Melania.” We “know what you’re thinking,” he added. “You are ... shuddering w[ith] a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light .... do SNL w[ith] me.”

He added a 2007 photo of himself with Trump, and tweeted: “We have a chair waiting for you in the NBC-SNL make-up room.”

Dear Melania-



We know what you’re thinking.

What you’re feeling.

You are quaking w anticipation.

Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage.

Come. Come over to the light.

We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.

And then do SNL w me.



Sincerely,



Alec — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018

We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room: pic.twitter.com/Q4seoAgUer — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018

Some responding to the tweet thought the idea was “brilliant” and “priceless.” But most weren’t hopeful that the first lady was yearning to breathe free. They called her complicit with the Trump administration. And some reminded Baldwin that she supported her husband’s racist “birther” conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was born in Africa and not Hawaii.

You are giving her way too much credit, Alec — chatham (@chathamthegreat) June 23, 2018

she. is. complicit. — Luchy Edwards (@LuchyEdwards) June 23, 2018

When they tell you who they are, believe them. She reaffirmed who she was when she wore the jacket. No more passes for her as an abused wife. — Karen Clark (@Soapnexis) June 23, 2018

Yall better quit acting like @FLOTUS is coming over to the right side of history. She's been complicit from day 1 when she backed the birther claims on tv and in printed interviews. To hell with her and the daughter. They both reinforce white supremacy — David Walker (@sonofkrs) June 24, 2018

No we're good, she can stay on her side and go down with the ship — Jennifer Castaneda (@Jennife21530170) June 23, 2018