Banksy's Self-Destructing Artwork Is The 1 Halloween Costume To Shred Them All

Banksy’s latest stunt has inspired a scary good Halloween costume.

Reddit user MrRicardo paid tribute to the elusive British street artist’s partial shredding of his “Girl With Balloon” painting at Sotheby’s auction house this month with this simple outfit that took just 30 minutes to create:

“My friend needed a last minute Halloween costume,” the Arkansas-based Redditor captioned the snap that he shared online Monday, which is now going viral. “I think I delivered.”

The outfit appears to have only needed a plain white T-shirt, black and red pens, scissors and some imagination.

MrRicardo did not immediately answer HuffPost’s request for further information. Banksy’s publicist also did not immediately respond.

Banksy’s stunt inspired a raft of other costume ideas, some similar:

The BEST, most creative mask made at @SpikeRadway’s Halloween decorating party!!



Banksy painting that self-destructed in shredder after being sold for $1.7 million mask made by @MarkPhoto1!!



Well done, Mark, well done!! 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/LCGKerNb8C — Vote Nov 6! Stuart O. Smith, Jr. sosAssociates.com (@sos_jr) October 20, 2018

Banksy, whose identity has never been confirmed, renamed the partially shredded piece that sold for $1.4 million as “Love Is In The Bin.”