Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is willing to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the election, according to multiple media reports late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

“Mueller will hear everything Bannon has to say,” a source told The Daily Beast, which first reported the news on Tuesday night.

Axios confirmed on Wednesday that Bannon ― who reportedly received a subpoena last week to testify in the special counsel’s investigation ― “intends to fully cooperate with Mueller.” Though the subpoena asks Bannon to appear before a grand jury, Mueller may offer the former top Trump adviser a more private interview instead, NBC said. A source familiar with the investigation told the network the interview could be scheduled as early as this month.

The reports show a shift from Bannon’s handling of a congressional investigation into the possible collusion. Appearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, Bannon was said to have repeatedly avoided answering questions about his time in the White House or on the Trump transition team by invoking executive privilege.

Axios said executive privilege probably wouldn’t apply to the Mueller interview, because Mueller is working for the executive branch.

“He can say whatever the hell he wants to say to him about whatever topic that he wants,” a source familiar with Bannon’s thinking told Axios.