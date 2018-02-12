People Have Strong Reactions To Barack And Michelle Obama's Portraits

The official portraits for former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled on Monday at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., and people have so much to say about them.
Michelle Obama’s portrait, painted by Amy Sherald, depicts the former first lady in a white dress with geometric patterns, set in front of a pale blue background:
Barack Obama’s portrait, painted by Kehinde Wiley, showed the president wearing a suit (but no tie) and seated in a chair with a backdrop of leaves and flowers:
The paintings, both done by black artists, sparked many reactions on social media:
Some people made pretty hilarious jokes:
Many celebrities shared their thoughts too. Actor and comedian Chris Rock called Barack Obama the “real Black Panther,” while musician Common called the former first couple’s portrait “beautiful.”
Director Ava DuVernay said the portraits reminded her to hope. Model Chrissy Teigen simply asked that Barack “come back” and pleaded for Michelle to “help us.”
What do YOU think of the portraits?