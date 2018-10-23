Former President Barack Obama may not have mentioned his successor, President Donald Trump, by name.

But for many it was crystal clear who Obama was bashing in a speech in Las Vegas on Monday night when he said that “unlike some, I actually try to state facts.”

Check out the video here:

"This is a fact. This is not -- unlike some, I actually try to state facts. I believe in fact. All right? I believe in a fact-based reality. And, a fact-based politics. I don't believe in just making stuff up," former Pres. Obama says at a campaign rally. https://t.co/0wP7P1xCg6 pic.twitter.com/l9t5sIpYjl — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 22, 2018

Obama, who was stumping for Nevadan Democrats ahead of the November midterms, warned the audience against voting Republican because of “what they’re saying they’re going to do if you send them back to do more.”

“Unlike some, I actually try to state facts,” he continued, in an obvious reference to Trump’s regular touting of conspiracy theories and telling of barefaced lies.