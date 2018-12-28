Former President Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books, Movies And Music Of 2018

Continuing an annual tradition from his presidency, former President Barack Obama on Friday shared a list of his favorite books, movies and music of 2018.

“It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved,” he wrote on Facebook. “It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”

Obama’s picks reflect a diverse array of interests and spotlight many works by artists of color.

But his favorite book of the year should come as no surprise: former first lady Michelle Obama’s smash hit memoir Becoming — “obviously my favorite!” he wrote. Earlier this fall, he joined her during her book tour, making a surprise appearance at Washington’s Capital One Arena.