Man Breaks Lingerie Store Window To Attack Barack Obama Mannequin

A New York man is facing charges of criminal mischief for allegedly breaking the front window of a lingerie store last month to attack a Barack Obama mannequin.

Police arrested 41-year-old Rewell Altunaga on Jan. 26, after surveillance video allegedly showed him using a cinder block to smash the window of Romantic Depot, an adult store in Harlem.

Store manager Corine Lew told New York station WABC she didn’t know how to react at first.

“All we heard was glass shattering, so we’re looking around, like, what is going on?” she said. “At first, we thought one of the mannequins fell through the window. ... All of us ran outside, and we didn’t see anyone until we went to the window and saw a cinder block. OK, so it wasn’t a mannequin, someone threw it. So we started looking around to see who could it be? And then we seen a man pacing.”

Turns out, the window that Altunaga allegedly broke showcased a display with an Obama mannequin dressed as a prince and President Donald Trump dressed as a princess wearing a “Make America great again” hat, according to the New York Daily News.

The surveillance video shows someone yanking the Obama mannequin out of the window and throwing it to the ground. The Trump statue was left unharmed.

Altunaga allegedly left the scene, followed by a store employee.

“One of the people on our security team, a smaller guy, was able to catch him and held him for the police,” Romantic Depot owner Glenn Buzzetti told the Daily News.

Buzzetti said store employees had to protect the suspect from a crowd of angry Obama fans.

“He was surrounded. We put our loss prevention people out and surrounded him,” he told the Daily News. “He could have been killed. We had women trying to kick him in the head. We had to protect him because he had damaged the Obama image.”

Buzzetti also said Altunaga was a Trump supporter who kept repeating after he was caught “that he hated Obama and Obama ruined the country.”

Lew told WABC she believes Altunaga is mentally ill, and she told WPIX that he said the Obama mannequin “was talking to him, and he didn’t like what Obama was saying.”

The New York Police Department’s press office told HuffPost that the suspect “did intentionally damage store window causing less than $250” in damage, though Buzzetti told the Daily News the damage was closer to $1,000.

Altunaga was given a desk appearance ticket for March 27, according to the NYPD press office.