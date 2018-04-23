MEDIA
04/23/2018 12:17 am ET

Twitter Erupts After Obama Makes Melania Trump Smile At Barbara Bush's Funeral

What did the former president say to the first lady?
By Ed Mazza

First lady Melania Trump attended the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush on Saturday without President Donald Trump, who was visiting one of his golf resorts in Florida.

Melania Trump was seated next to former President Barack Obama during the service, and at one point, the two shared a warm exchange that received plenty of attention social media. 

As organ music played and mourners thumbed through their programs, Obama leaned over and appeared to say something to Trump. Both briefly smiled ― and now, that moment has gone viral on Twitter: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Melania Trump
Twitter Erupts After Obama Makes Melania Trump Smile At Barbara Bush's Funeral
CONVERSATIONS