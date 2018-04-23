Twitter Erupts After Obama Makes Melania Trump Smile At Barbara Bush's Funeral

First lady Melania Trump attended the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush on Saturday without President Donald Trump, who was visiting one of his golf resorts in Florida.
Melania Trump was seated next to former President Barack Obama during the service, and at one point, the two shared a warm exchange that received plenty of attention social media.
As organ music played and mourners thumbed through their programs, Obama leaned over and appeared to say something to Trump. Both briefly smiled ― and now, that moment has gone viral on Twitter:
