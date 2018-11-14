Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle Obama In Romantic Book Plug

Former President Barack Obama gave Michelle Obama’s new memoir “Becoming” a love tap on Tuesday.

In a romantic plug on Instagram, Obama admitted he was biased, but gushed anyway in calling the former first lady “brilliant, funny, wise.” He said he loved the book “because it faithfully reflects the woman I have loved for so long.”

While the home-team praise was no doubt welcomed, sales of the book were going through the roof anyway. In its first day on sale Tuesday, “Becoming” already was a bestseller, the Los Angeles Times reported, and topped the Amazon list as of Wednesday morning. The book reportedly became the most preordered book at Barnes & Noble since Harper Lee’s “Go Set A Watchman” in 2015.