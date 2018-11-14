BLACK VOICES
11/14/2018 06:33 am ET

Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle Obama In Romantic Book Plug

"It faithfully reflects the woman I love," the former president said of her new memoir "Becoming."
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Former President Barack Obama gave Michelle Obama’s new memoir “Becoming” a love tap on Tuesday.

In a romantic plug on Instagram, Obama admitted he was biased, but gushed anyway in calling the former first lady “brilliant, funny, wise.” He said he loved the book “because it faithfully reflects the woman I have loved for so long.”

While the home-team praise was no doubt welcomed, sales of the book were going through the roof anyway. In its first day on sale Tuesday, “Becoming” already was a bestseller, the Los Angeles Times reported, and topped the Amazon list as of Wednesday morning. The book reportedly became the most preordered book at Barnes & Noble since Harper Lee’s “Go Set A Watchman” in 2015.

Michelle Obama and her book "Becoming" got some deeply felt praise from husband Barack Obama on Tuesday.
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Michelle Obama and her book "Becoming" got some deeply felt praise from husband Barack Obama on Tuesday.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Michelle Obama at Politics & Prose
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Barack Obama Instagram Michelle Obama Book Becoming
Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle Obama In Romantic Book Plug
CONVERSATIONS