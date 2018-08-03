Barack And Michelle Obama Reportedly Hire Hollywood Executive For Netflix Deal

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are ramping up their post-White House creative projects, appointing a top Hollywood executive to join their newly formed production company that will make movies and series for the streaming giant Netflix.

Filmmaker Priya Swaminathan will help develop projects for the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions, sources told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news Friday.

Swaminathan previously worked as the head of development at Annapurna Pictures, the company behind a slew of prestige movies, including Oscar-winning titles “Her” and “Phantom Thread.”

In addition to producing and directing several documentaries, Swaminathan has been active in the Time’s Up movement against workplace sexual misconduct and in Hollywood’s efforts to promote more diversity and inclusion and to champion films by women and people of color.

A spokeswoman for the Obamas declined to comment. Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.