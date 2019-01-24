Former White House photographer Pete Souza resurfaced an old “State of the Union” photograph to remind President Donald Trump how the address before a joint session of Congress should play out.

Souza shared a 2014 snap of then-President Barack Obama being greeted by then-Vice President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker John Boehner to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Back when our President was big enough to get along with a Speaker of the House from the opposition party and with whom he had major policy disagreements,” Souza, who has a long history of mocking Trump with photos he took during Obama’s presidency, wrote in the caption.