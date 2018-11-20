Former White House photographer Pete Souza blasted President Donald Trump on Monday for criticizing retired Adm. William H. McRaven, who oversaw the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011.

“Frankly, it would have been nicer if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that,” Trump told Fox News’ Chris Wallace in an interview that aired Sunday. “Everybody in Pakistan knew he was there.”

Trump also accused McRaven of being a “Hillary Clinton fan” and “Obama backer.”

Souza, who regularly slams Trump by sharing throwback snaps he took during his time covering former President Barack Obama’s administration, posted this old image of Obama and McRaven in response:

Souza, who released a Trump-trolling photo book in October, rarely uses Trump’s name in his posts. Instead, he calls the president “46 minus 1” or simply “Minus.”

Souza also shared this photograph of “when the Presidency was a bit calmer”: