Barack Obama Reveals Which NBA Team He'd Want To Play For

Barack Obama, the basketball-loving former president, said this week he’d play for the San Antonio Spurs if he were an All-Star free agent in the NBA. The declaration prompted a funny response on Wednesday from Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich.

At an MIT Sports Analytics Conference in Boston, Obama said that as a player he would seek out the five-time champion Spurs because they satisfy his checklist for ideal organizations.

“They’re smart, they’re well-run, they’re focused on team,” he said (listen in the sound clip below). “They treat everybody in the organization with respect, and that is the kind of organization that I want to be a part of. So I would say that over the last 15 years in basketball, San Antonio would be a great example of that.”

“If you look at what they’ve built,” he continued, “it’s just a smart, well-run operation with a good culture.”

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Then-President Barack Obama shares a laugh with San Antonia Spurs coach Gregg Popovich when the team visited the White House in 2015 to celebrate its 2014 NBA title.

Obama’s shoutout did not go unnoticed by the Spurs’ coach, who happens to be a critic of President Donald Trump and a socially conscious fellow. He also has a sense of humor.

“That’s very flattering,” Popovich said, according to the Bay Area News Group. “I’d have to do a background check on him, though, because I’ve heard some things he’s done in the past aren’t very good. I can’t remember where I heard that stuff, but I’d have to do a background check.”