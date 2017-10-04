Barack Obama brought Michelle Obama close to tears with a heartfelt video message to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The former president surprised his wife with the prerecorded clip while she was talking with screenwriter Shonda Rhimes on stage at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years,” said Obama, whose message was broadcast on a big screen. “The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”

Former Pres. Obama surprises former first lady Michelle Obama with special message on their 25th wedding anniversary https://t.co/IIBqOMHxnn pic.twitter.com/9Eo6jblqzF — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017

Obama went on to call the former FLOTUS “an extraordinary partner,” “a great friend” and “somebody who could always make me laugh” while making sure “that I was following what I thought was right.”

She was “an example to our daughters and to the entire country,” he added.

Obama later shared the video to Facebook. He captioned it, “Asking you to go out with me is the best decision I ever made. I love you, Michelle.”

Check out the full video message above.