Obama: Elect More Women 'Because Men Seem To Be Having Some Problems These Days'

Barack Obama said he believes more future leaders should be women.

The former U.S. president was in Paris over the weekend, speaking to a group of media leaders, financiers and academics known as Les Napoleons. During the speech, he announced that it was time to put more women in power “because men seem to be having some problems these days,” AFP reported.

Although Obama didn’t name names, he was clearly referring to the growing number of men in media, politics and entertainment who’ve recently been accused of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault.