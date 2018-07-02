Barbra Streisand's 'Happy Anniversary' To James Brolin Is So Barbra

Barbra Streisand celebrated the way they were ― and the way they are ― in a 20th-anniversary note Sunday to husband James Brolin.
“Has it really been 22 years since our blind date?” she wrote on Twitter. “Happy anniversary honey. Bee.”
The singing icon, 76, and and actor, 77, got hitched on July 1, 1998, at Streisand’s Malibu compound. She reportedly sang two love songs for the occasion. Brolin bared his soul in a speech.
“I can’t tell you how lucky I am that this would happen to me so late in life,” he said at the reception, People reported at the time. “Every night is a new adventure. Sleeping is a waste of time. I can’t wait to see her again in the morning.”
As for that fateful blind date two years earlier, Streisand once told W: “I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven. I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”