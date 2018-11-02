Barbra Streisand Scares The Crap Out Of James Corden On 'Carpool Karaoke'

Barbra Streisand should have told James Corden about her failed driving tests before picking him up for the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke.”

In a twist on the usual proceedings, “The Late Late Show” host actually rode shotgun with the famed singer/actress/director in the comedy bit that aired Thursday night.

It wasn’t long before Streisand revealed how she doesn’t drive much, and once accidentally drove onto the up ramp of a highway.

“This is not what I need to hear right now,” said Corden. “I’ve got to be honest though, if this is how I go out, I’ll take it.”

In between belting out her classic songs, Streisand also revealed how she dealt with stage fright, discussed the time she called Apple CEO Tim Cook to change how Siri said her name and explained why her new album “Walls” was a pointed dig at President Donald Trump’s administration.