The famed singer and actress called out the president’s untruths in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian published Friday.

“Facts matter,” said Streisand, 76, whose latest song “Don’t Lie To Me” is a not-so-subtle evisceration of Trump — as are many of the tracks from her new album “Walls.”

“Words have meaning. This man defies that,” Streisand added. “He says climate change is a hoax. Let’s release more coal and carbon into the air and have more mega-fires and hurricanes. I mean he’s so stupid! He’s so ill-informed. Liar is not enough of a word. There must be a bigger word for someone who lies about everything.”

Streisand called Trump a “conman” with “no manners” who didn’t “see his own flaws.”