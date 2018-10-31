Barbra Streisand Rescues James Corden In 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden just proved that people who need people are the luckiest people in the world.

“The Late Late Show” host, stranded by the side of the street, is picked up by none other than Barbra Streisand in a preview of their “Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden asks if they could listen to music, and the legendary singer replies: “I don’t usually put the radio on to hear music. Do you really have to hear music?”

The short clip, posted Tuesday, then cuts to the two belting out “Don’t Rain On My Parade” from Streisand’s starring turn in “Funny Girl.”