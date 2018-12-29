Barry Jenkins Says He's A 'Stan' For Young 'Bird Box' Actress Who Plays 'Girl'

Barry Jenkins has joined the reported millions of people who tuned in to watch Netflix’s “Bird Box” this month.

On Friday, the “If Beale Street Could Talk” director shared praise on Twitter for the young actress in the Netflix original, Vivien Lyra Blair, who played “Girl” in the movie.

“By the way, the little girl in BIRD BOX is incredible!” he tweeted on Friday. “Steals every scene, every moment she’s on screen – in [Vivien Lyra Blair] we Stan.”

By the way, the little girl in BIRD BOX is incredible! Steals every scene, every moment she’s on screen — in @vivienlyrablair we Stan 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZqIQLOzShe — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 29, 2018

The dystopian sci-fi movie, directed by Susanne Bier, has reportedly been viewed by more than 45 million Netflix subscriber accounts since it became available for streaming on Dec. 21, the company announced.

“Best first [seven] days ever for a Netflix film!” the streaming giant wrote on Twitter.

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

Blair’s acting résumé includes playing the character Serenity on the miniseries “Waco.”

Other Twitter users have since responded to Jenkins’ tweet, also sharing their admiration for the child actress.

“Friends and I were talking about this last night at dinner,” one Twitter user wrote. “She did that! Well done young [Vivien Lyra Blair] !! You shined!”

Friends and I were talking about this last night at dinner. She did that! Well done young @vivienlyrablair !! You shined! — Khalia Ii (@KhaliaIi) December 29, 2018

Totally agree — Joshua M. Ferguson (@joshuamferguson) December 29, 2018

She really is. SO good! — Shaun O'Banion (@shaun_obanion) December 29, 2018