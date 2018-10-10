Bartenders Try To Guess Whether Strangers Are Under Drinking Age

A bartender asked to determine whether strangers are of legal drinking age in a new viral video said her usual policy is: “Everyone’s underage until I see an ID.”

Good approach, given the combined success rate of all four barkeeps in the latest social experiment from Cut.

In a clip posted Tuesday, each bartender gives eight potential customers the once-over to spot the underaged. The subjects ranged from 15 to 29.

Too-young drinkers have their tells, the bartenders insisted, such as acting nervous when they pull their ID out.