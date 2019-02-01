Bats Invade Spurs-Nets NBA Game, So They Called In A Bat Catcher

Here’s something that you will rarely hear at an NBA game: “There’s guano on the court.”

Those were the words of a broadcaster while a handful of bats swarmed the San Antonio Spurs-Brooklyn Nets game at AT&T Center in San Antonio Thursday.

Bat catchers were summoned. Actually they were security guards with nets, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Many players fled. One Spurs player, Pau Gasol, playfully readied his towel in the video below.

Bats everywhere at the AT&T Center .... where is @manuginobili ???? pic.twitter.com/RDTpfZDIXq — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) February 1, 2019

But contact with the creatures is not a good idea. Ten years ago, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili actually swatted a bat in the same arena with his hand. He was later subjected to 16 rounds of rabies shots just in case. Ginobili, who said the bat flew away when it was released outside the arena, also expressed regret for his actions because bats are a “great part of the ecosystem.”

Former Spurs great David Robinson mentioned Ginobili’s name in a tweet.

Bat problems at Spurs game?! Where’s @manuginobili when we need him? pic.twitter.com/iLVMJIukPu — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) February 1, 2019