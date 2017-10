'Baywatch' Actress Donna D'Errico Says She Was Raped At Age 22

Actress and fashion designer Tara Subkoff told Variety that Weinstein had informally offered her a role in one of his films when he sexually harassed her in the 1990s.“That night... I went out to a premiere after party that Harvey Weinstein was also at. He motioned for me to come over to him, and then grabbed me to sit me on his lap," she said. "I was so surprised and shocked I couldn’t stop laughing because it was so awkward. But then I could feel that he had an erection. I got quiet, but got off his lap quickly. He then asked me to come outside with him and other things I don’t want to share, but it was implied that if I did not comply with doing what he asked me to do that I would not get the role that I had already been informally offered. I laughed in his face as I was in shock and so uncomfortable. I left the party right after that.”Subkoff said the offer for the role was rescinded and she felt that her reputation was "ruined by false gossip.""I was called ‘too difficult to work with. It became impossible for me to get work as an actress after this."