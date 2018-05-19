BBC Trolls President Trump With Bigly Huge Royal Wedding Crowd

President Donald Trump loves to compare the size and greatness of all the things he’s involved with, and people love to mock him for it. Even our British friends across the pond.

Early Saturday morning, BBC Three pointed out the size of the crowd that amassed to see Prince Harry marry former actress Meghan Markle. The network compared it to the crowd size at President Trump’s inauguration, which, more than a year later, remains a seemingly bottomless well of jokes.

President Trump has not responded to the dig. But we’ll know his thoughts as soon as “Fox & Friends” shows him the tweet.