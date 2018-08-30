The Freaky 'Door Or Beach' Optical Illusion That Is Melting People's Minds

Behold the latest optical illusion to cause arguments and mess with people’s minds.

Thousands of folks on Twitter are debating whether this photograph is of “a door or a beach.”

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄 pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy — 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 (@rebeccareilly__) August 24, 2018

Many people are convinced the snap user @rebeccareilly__ shared online last week is of a beach scene that has been flipped anti-clockwise 90 degrees:

I swear it’s a beach but I need it to be confirmed😩 — Elliott Waring (@elliottwaringgg) August 26, 2018

Nothing about this looks like a door. Everything about it looks like a beach. Goodbye — EMA (@emabrewer_x) August 27, 2018

It's a beach dude — charlotte (@l0uderthanbombz) August 27, 2018

Beach, who would have a blue/green door frame! — Luke (@LukeChels) August 27, 2018

Others, however, are adamant the image is of a door frame:

Got to be a door man 🤯 — calgal (@calgalloway7) August 27, 2018

Door — Ken Manning (@ken_manning70) August 29, 2018

Where are the waves??? Lol it’s a door — Edley Raymond (@_RAYMIN_) August 28, 2018

Some, meanwhile, just don’t know what to think:

Do you see a picture of the beach or a door? I’m stumped pic.twitter.com/JhfkYGQ6bS — bailey (@bailey21nicole) August 29, 2018

Thought I knew but now I’m confused. Is this a door or the beach? pic.twitter.com/L8AuuuN4Mi — Maggs B. 👑🇭🇹 (@Jadelle_Dior) August 29, 2018

I’ve been staring at this & flipping my phone around for like 6 minutes. Door or Beach? pic.twitter.com/6CaAujTVV2 — slim. (@KILAHstaysBASED) August 29, 2018

The current consensus appears to be split equally, per the results of a poll @rebeccareilly__ later conducted via the social media platform. As of Thursday, 54 percent of the 223,000+ people surveyed believed the picture is of a door.

Realistically — 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 (@rebeccareilly__) August 25, 2018

@rebeccareilly__ appeared to clear up the conundrum once and for all Monday, when she posted this photo of what appeared to be the same beach (but featuring people in the water) with the caption “Itsssssss aaaaaa.”

But not everyone was satisfied, and it gave way to a bunch of further theories:

The people in this image have clearly been poorly photoshopped in.

Zoom in, you'll see the squares around each set of people. — Chris Green (@greenie84UK) August 27, 2018

BUT, the perfectly square, pasted sections are even lower resolution, coincidently only around the people, which is what makes them stand out so much. 😁

2/2 pic.twitter.com/sh0w5bIquN — Chris Green (@greenie84UK) August 29, 2018

It’s unclear where the image was taken, whether @rebeccareilly__ took it herself, if she manipulated it for the purpose of the illusion ― oh, and whether it really, honestly, truthfully, 100 percent, cross my heart and hope to die, is of a beach rather than a door.