28 Beach Essentials For A Perfect Day In The Sun

Whether you’re taking a vacation to one of the world’s best beaches or are simply taking a day trip to your local waterfront, you’ll need a few accessories for the adventure.

Though you probably have the basics covered, we’ve found some of the more unique and incredibly practical beach essentials you’ll want to have on hand for a perfect day of fun in the sun.

Take a look below at 28 beach essentials for your next seaside escape:

1 A portable beach mat

2 A beach bag with a detachable insulated cooler and ice pack

3 A high-SPF sunscreen - Alba Botanica Hawaiian Clear Spray Sunscreen

4 A waterproof and sandproof outdoor Bluetooth speaker

5 An oversized beach towel

6 Sturdy sand coasters - Turtleback Sand Coasters

7 A pack of towel clips

8 A portable phone charger - Anker Portable Charger

9 An oversized beach hat

10 A pack of beach and sand toys

11 An outdoor beach umbrella canopy - Sport-Brella sun umbrella

12 A water-resistant and sand-free oversized beach blanket with stakes

13 A kite

14 These dry sacks

15 A beach wave sea salt spray for your damp hair - Not Your Mother's Sea Salt Spray

16 A portable beach table

17 A pop-up beach tent with carry bag - KIngstar portable beach tent

18 An inflatable waterproof pillow

19 A portable cooler

20 Some quick-dry aqua shoes

21 A mesh beach tote bag

22 A portable folding beach chair - Coleman

23 These can coolers

24 An SPF lip balm - Sun Bum 30 SFP lip balm

25 An inflatable air hammock and lounger

26 A beach ball

27 A large refillable waterbottle - BPA-free Nalgene

28 Some UV protection sunglasses - polarized sunglasses from Eye Love