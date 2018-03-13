HUFFPOST FINDS
03/13/2018 01:57 pm ET

28 Beach Essentials For A Perfect Day In The Sun

☀️ day, fun day.
By Brittany Nims

Whether you’re taking a vacation to one of the world’s best beaches or are simply taking a day trip to your local waterfront, you’ll need a few accessories for the adventure. 

Though you probably have the basics covered, we’ve found some of the more unique and incredibly practical beach essentials you’ll want to have on hand for a perfect day of fun in the sun.

Take a look below at 28 beach essentials for your next seaside escape: 

  • 1 A portable beach mat
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 2 A beach bag with a detachable insulated cooler and ice pack
    Amazon
    Get this beach bag from SAMBA here
  • 3 A high-SPF sunscreen
    Amazon
    Get the Alba Botanica Hawaiian Clear Spray Sunscreen here
  • 4 A waterproof and sandproof outdoor Bluetooth speaker
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 5 An oversized beach towel
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 6 Sturdy sand coasters
    Amazon
    Get these Turtleback Sand Coasters here
  • 7 A pack of towel clips
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 8 A portable phone charger
    Amazon
    Get the Anker Portable Charger here
  • 9 An oversized beach hat
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 10 A pack of beach and sand toys
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 11 An outdoor beach umbrella canopy
    Amazon
    Get this sun umbrella from Sport-Brella here
  • 12 A water-resistant and sand-free oversized beach blanket with stakes
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 13 A kite
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 14 These dry sacks
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 15 A beach wave sea salt spray for your damp hair
    Amazon
    Get the Not Your Mother's Sea Salt Spray here
  • 16 A portable beach table
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 17 A pop-up beach tent with carry bag
    Amazon
    Get the KIngstar portable beach tent here
  • 18 An inflatable waterproof pillow
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 19 A portable cooler
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 20 Some quick-dry aqua shoes
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 21 A mesh beach tote bag
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 22 A portable folding beach chair
    Amazon
    Get it this one from Coleman here
  • 23 These can coolers
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 24 An SPF lip balm
    Amazon
    Get the Sun Bum 30 SFP lip balm here
  • 25 An inflatable air hammock and lounger
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 26 A beach ball
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 27 A large refillable waterbottle
    Amazon
    Get this BPA-free Nalgene one here
  • 28 Some UV protection sunglasses
    Amazon
    Get these polarized sunglasses from Eye Love  here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Travel And Tourism
28 Beach Essentials For A Perfect Day In The Sun
CONVERSATIONS