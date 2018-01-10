8 Brands That Can Turn Your Beauty Routine Into Activism

Actress Olivia Wilde dished about all her favorite products in a New York Times profile last week. We loved getting to know her beauty secrets, but it was what Wilde said about her skin care routine after the profile was published that really got our attention.

“[It] feels so good to spread the word about natural, cruelty-free, effective skin care,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the article. “Standing up for our health, and the environment, and the animals typically used to test, is a political act.”

She’s not wrong. At a time when facts about climate change are discounted by the president of the United States, it definitely feels political to support companies doing their part to protect the environment. It also makes a statement to buy products from companies that happen to be owned or run by women or people of color, especially as conversations surrounding women’s rights, racism and workplace harassment continue.

Sure, choices about your beauty routine may seem trivial, but every bit counts. You can support causes you believe in, even when it comes to your makeup and skin care choices.