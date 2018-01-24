STYLE & BEAUTY
These Beauty Products Are Like Instagram Filters For Your Face

Go forth and selfie.

If you, like us, have ever wished your skin looked as luminous as it does through an Instagram filter, you’re not alone. 

In fact, makeup brands have tapped into our Insta-obsession, creating products meant to leave our skin looking poreless, smooth and bright, just like in the photo-sharing app’s filters. 

We may not be able to live our lives through Insta-filter sunglasses, but thanks to these beauty products, we can come pretty close:

  • Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow
    Charlotte Tilbury
    Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's Wonder Glow is an illuminating primer that gives your skin a radiant, dewy glow. It can be worn with your makeup (either under or over foundation) or on its own for a more effortless, no-makeup look. It's especially great for the warmer months when you don't want to layer on too many products, but you still want your skin looking bright. 

    Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow, $55
  • Becca Soft Light Blurring Powder
    Becca
    Becca claims its Soft Light Blurring Powder is a "real life, wearable beauty filter," and it delivers. This powder blurs imperfections, yet still looks natural on the skin. (This writer can attest it doesn't cake or crease.) If powders really aren't your thing, though, Becca's Backlight Priming Filter is also a good option for leaving skin looking smooth, even and luminous. 

    Becca Soft Light Blurring Powder, $38
  • Wander Beauty Rise And Prime Balm Primer Duo
    Wander Beauty
    Wander's Rise and Prime is a unique product featuring a hydrating balm on one end (which can be used all over your face, and even on your lips) and a tinted primer on the other. The primer is said to "mattify, smooth and blur imperfections" while keeping the skin moisturized. It's also full of antioxidants and vitamins, which is a bonus, and it's great for traveling.

    Wander Beauty Rise and Prime Balm Primer Duo, $39
  • Kjaer Weis Pressed Powder
    Kjaer Weis
    Kjaer Weis' pressed powder is the vegan makeup brand's newest product, formulated with rice powder, argan oil and sunflower seed oil. It promises to leave skin with a "soft-focus, light-filtering finish" and can be worn alone or as a finishing powder on top of makeup. Plus, if you're into cutting down on waste, this powder, like all Kjaer Weis products, is refillable. 

    Kjaer Weis Pressed Powder, $58
  • Benefit Porefessional Pearl Primer
    Sephora
    Benefit's latest Porefessional primer is the same texture as the brand's original primer, but it comes with an added touch of pearlescent pink to help brighten the complexion, just like on Instagram. It also minimizes the look of pores, which we can get behind. 

    Benefit Porefessional Pearl Primer, $31
  • Kerstin Florian Luminizing CC Crème
    Kerstin Florian
    Kerstin Florian's Luminizing CC Crème isn't a primer, but it does do its job in making skin look bright and awake. It has a similar texture to Charlotte Tilbury's Wonder Glow, though it's definitely not as shimmery. It offers fairly light coverage, yet blurs out imperfections. One main drawback is the fact it only comes in three colors, though since it's quite sheer, it would likely work on a variety of skin tones. 

    Kerstin Florian Luminizing CC Crème, $46
  • Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer
    Fenty Beauty
    Fenty's Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer is a silky formula that goes on matte, minimizes the look of pores and creates a "filter-like blurring effect " on the skin without feeling heavy. With this product, makeup goes on so smoothly and lasts longer. 

    Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r, $32
  • Milk Makeup Blur Stick
    Milk Makeup
    Milk Makeup's Blur Stick, described by the brand as a "universal face filter," is a silicone-free primer meant to minimize the look of pores and leave skin feeling smooth and primed for makeup application.

    Milk Makeup Blur Stick, $36
  • Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder
    Sephora
    Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Powder uses photoluminescent technology to diffuse and soften the look of skin and "recreate the most exquisitely flattering light" for your face. 

    Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, $46
  • Urban Decay Optical Illusion Complexion Primer
    Urban Decay
    This primer by Urban Decay leaves skin looking soft and airbrushed, no filter required. The light pink tint helps illuminate the skin and helps make makeup go on smooth and last longer.

    Urban Decay Optical Illusion Complexion Primer, $34

