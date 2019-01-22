Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won't Dress Her For Grammys 'Because I'm Too Big'

Bebe Rexha has a message for the designers who won’t dress her for the Grammy Awards ― and it isn’t family-friendly.

The 29-year-old “I’m A Mess” singer, who’s nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, blasted couture creators who told her team that the star’s size 8 wouldn’t cut it.

“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” Rexha said in Instagram video she posted Monday. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. ... So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.”

Then a frustrated Rexha understandably let the F-bombs fly. “Fuck you, I don’t want to wear your fucking dresses.”

In the caption, Rexha admonished the offending designers to “empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then [sic] by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys.”

Rexha’s complaint has since spurred the more enlightened faction of the fashion world to vie for her affections.

According to USA Today, designers August Getty, Stella Nolasco, Tanya Taylor and Elizabeth Kennedy have expressed a desire to make a dress for Rexha for the Feb. 10 Grammys. Christian Siriano of “Project Runway” also chimed in.

Thanks everyone for the love! We have dressed @BebeRexha a few times and would love to do it again! — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 22, 2019