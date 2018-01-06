Beef Stew to Baked Ziti: 12 Warm-You-Up Winter Recipes

If Bomb Cyclones and snow shoveling are getting you down, here are some cozy winter recipes that will warm (and cheer) you up.

In this classic French beef stew, chunks of beef are seared in olive oil and then braised with garlic and onions in a wine-based broth. After a few hours in the oven, the meat becomes meltingly tender and enveloped in a rich, deeply flavored sauce. GET THE RECIPE

This Thai-style butternut squash soup made with coconut milk is soothing and flavorful, and the heat from the ginger and spices will warm you right up. The Sriracha, peanuts, scallions and cilantro garnishes are not obligatory, but I love the vibrant flavors and textures — and they look pretty, too. GET THE RECIPE

These easy (yes, easy!) chicken pot pies are the ultimate comfort food. I use a rotisserie chicken and good quality store-bought puff pastry to save time. I also add a splash of Cognac to the broth, which adds depth of flavor and makes these individual pies next-level delicious. GET THE RECIPE

Pasta e fagioli — literally “pasta and beans” — is a heartwarming Italian soup, perfect for a chilly night. Serve it with rosemary focaccia and a big Italian salad and dinner is done. GET THE RECIPE

This warming dish of eggs poached in a smoky, spicy tomato sauce is delicious for breakfast, dinner or anytime in between. Plus, it’s fun to say: shakshuka! GET THE RECIPE

Featured on the cover of her beautiful new cookbook, Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes From A Life of Adventurous Eating, Gail Simmons’ hearty Spaghetti Pie made with broccoli and Italian sausage is comfort food defined. GET THE RECIPE

Made with a rotisserie chicken, this is a comforting one-pot meal that you can have on the dinner table in under an hour. GET THE RECIPE

With fork-tender chunks of beef enveloped in a spicy and smoky sauce, Texas beef chili is essentially a chile-flavored beef stew. It’s a world apart from the typical ground beef chili made with beans and tomatoes. GET THE RECIPE

In this family-friendly Indian dish, thinly sliced chicken breasts are sautéed with curry powder and simmered in an aromatic, slightly sweet curry sauce thickened with Greek yogurt. You can have it on the table in 30 minutes — or in the time it takes to make some basmati rice — and the cooking method ensures that the chicken comes out reliably tender every time. GET THE RECIPE

These smoky, spicy Sloppy Joes — or “Sloppy Jenns” as we call them around here — are made entirely from scratch (read: no ketchup or mystery seasoning packets). Pile the beef onto toasted buns and serve with my Sweet & Tangy Citrus Slaw. And feel free to double or triple the recipe for a crowd or to freeze for later. GET THE RECIPE

The name “wedding soup” comes from the Italian language phrase minestra maritata—or married soup—which is a reference to the way the flavors combine, like a happy marriage. (No, it’s not served at Italian weddings.) It will warm you up and make you happy. GET THE RECIPE