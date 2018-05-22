'Before You Call The Cops' On Him, Watch His Powerful Monologue On Racism

Tyler Merritt just wants “you to get to know me better before you call the cops.”

The Nashville, Tennessee, actor shines a light on the recent spate of incidents in which people have called the police on black people without valid reason in a moving monologue that NowThis shared online Tuesday.

And he appears to suggest that the problem isn’t going away anytime soon.

Merritt, in the clip, reveals tidbits about his life to show that he’s a regular guy. He hates spiders and bananas, is a vegetarian, can recite every word from the musical “Oklahoma!” and NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton” album, spends most Sunday mornings teaching kids, has “never been to jail,” “never owned a gun,” and hates “that anyone at all might possibly be afraid of me.”

“I’m a proud man,” Merritt says. “I’m a proud black man.”

But he then asks: “Does any of this really matter?”

“No. I just wanted you to get to know me better before you call the cops.”

The video struck a chord with people on Twitter, who called it “excellent” and “powerful.”

Powerful words. You matter,I matter, WE all matter. — Angel Carrera (@Angelboy1723) May 22, 2018

This is a very powerful message and I wish everyone took the time to truly watch this and listen. And yes this video matters. You matter. I, too, would go around the world and back again if i knew that single act might make your day better. ❤️ — CarolineA (@carolinebha2) May 22, 2018

This man.....

…needs to be heard, truly heard

...speaks for one and all simultaneously

…uses love against hate

…represents the best if us, ALL of us

…his message needs to be spread#BetterTogether — Jomo 🇺🇸🌊 (@jmorales174) May 22, 2018

That was most excellent. Congratulations on hitting just the right note. I hope it helps.

Keep up the good work. — Lisa R Smith (@LisaRSmith11) May 22, 2018