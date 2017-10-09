“I did have some plans to do it,” he explained during an appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show.” “I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

The two first met while filming scenes together during the second season of “Game of Thrones,” when their characters essentially fell in love in a hopeless place. When asked about his favorite memory from set, Harington made the internet collectively swoon with an answer dedicated to Leslie.