Bella Hadid Shuts Down Body-Shamers Who Called Her 'Malnourished'

Bella Hadid caused a social media storm after sharing some recent photos on Instagram over the weekend.

The supermodel posted shots of herself in fittings for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Many responded to the pictures, which show the model in a bra, underwear and thigh-high boots, by commenting on her body.

“Malnourished” and “too thin” littered the comments section of the four photos, while one person wrote “u look like a skeleton.”

“In some of the pictures it looks like you don’t eat at all,” a user said, as another added they didn’t like see her “ribs and bones” sticking out.

Others stood up for the 22-year-old model, writing that “body shaming isn’t cute either way. Bella looks great.”

Instagram Some of the photos Hadid shares on Instagram over the weekend.

Instagram Another picture from Hadid's Victoria's Secret fittings.

Instead of responding with any sort of negativity, Hadid sweetly shut down body-shamers in the caption of her Instagram.

″@victoriassecret fittings today. i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits ...i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever,” she wrote.

The model added, “All body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet.” She finished off the message with emojis of a heart, star and flexed arm muscle.

Hadid’s response is much like the way her sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid, is dealt with people who have criticized her body image.