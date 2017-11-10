Bella Hadid has the whole ’90s look down.

The model stepped out in New York City on Wednesday pairing an oversized collared Incubus shirt with baggy gray plaid pants, combat boots and everyone’s favorite accessory: a fanny pack.

But unlike other celebs, who seemingly take pride in wearing their fanny packs the wrong way by slinging it over their shoulder, Hadid actually wore her fanny pack the right way, belting it around her waist.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images Bella Hadid out and about in Manhattan on Nov. 8.

Splash News Rocking a fanny pack AND another bag.

Now if only we could get serial offenders Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora and A$AP Rocky to stop wearing their packs like this:

Jackson Lee/Splash Kendall Jenner out and about in NYC on June 4.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Rita Ora seen at BBC Radio One on Sept. 18 in London, England.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images A$AP Rocky outside Calvin Klein on Feb. 10, 2017 in New York City.