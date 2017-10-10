Bella Hadid Gave The Most Awkward Interview And Twitter Noticed

“If homeboy is coming through with these, it’s quiet for him... but if he comes through in like, these... homeboy is gonna, like, get it,” is not something people generally expect Bella Hadid to say. But boy, did she say it.

The 21-year-old model was roasted on Twitter after a cringe-worthy interview with Complex about her shoe-shopping habits and preferences. The viral video, which was shot at Kith in New York City, features Hadid saying “dope” and “homeboy” countless times.

It’s also filled with phrases like, “they better be fresh” and “he’s such a real one” and “she does her sh*t, I do mine, I got these and she got Reeboks.”

Twitter users took notice, to say the least:

bella hadid talk like a undercover cop 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENtObBtRxs — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) October 5, 2017

I see Bella hadid in the corner of my room repeating 'dope' and 'homeboy' when I'm having sleep paralysis — aisley (@helloaisley) October 6, 2017

If you say homeboy in the mirror 3 times Bella Hadid appears and you like, get it.. — Ola (@OlaTinee) October 9, 2017

i can't stop watching that complex video. i need bella hadid as a GPS voice. "homeboy make a left or it is quiet." — deaux (@dstfelix) October 7, 2017

And users began spoofing what kinds of shoes “homeboy” could “get it” in:

*Bella Hadid voice* if homeboys wearing these... he's gonna...like....get it pic.twitter.com/55HEC82cEn — Ines Helene (@inihelene) October 7, 2017

if homeboy coming through with these.... pic.twitter.com/JBkDKShP0T — 🕷 Eshe 🕸 (@africanpunani) October 6, 2017

If homeboy come thru with these... its quiet

But if he comes through in like, these, you got some indigenous kicks, homeboy is gonna like... pic.twitter.com/L5qtM4CNwL — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) October 9, 2017

but if he come through with these homeboy's gonna like get it pic.twitter.com/UX0EA0ZcgO — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) October 8, 2017

Hadid hasn’t formally responded to the reactions to her Complex video, though it seems like she made a reference to the response on her Instagram story Monday.

The model posted a photo of her friend and wrote, “only @jessejostark ‘can get it.’”

Bella Hadid/Instagram