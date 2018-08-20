Ben Affleck Spotted Out With 22-Year-Old Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck maybe dating a 22-year-old Playboy model seems almost too predictable ... and yet here we are.

The “Justice League” star has been spotted out and about in the last week with Shauna Sexton, who appeared in the magazine this summer as Playboy’s Miss May 2018, amid reports that his relationship with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus has ended.

The two are apparently taking a highbrow-lowbrow approach, grabbing dinner at the celebrity eatery Nobu in Malibu, California, on Thursday to celebrate Affleck’s 46th birthday and then lunch at a Jack in the Box drive-through in Santa Monica days later.

Shookus deleted her Instagram shortly after Affleck was seen with Sexton.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California, the day after his 46th birthday.

The “Argo” director reportedly celebrated his actual birthday on Wednesday with estranged wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Sexton was photographed at Affleck’s home before their most recent outing, according to People.

“They hung out at his house and also drove around on the west side,” a source told the outlet. “They seemed to get along great. They were chatting and laughing. Ben looked happy.”

While Affleck and Sexton have remained quiet on their possible romance, the model did raise a few eyebrows with a cryptic response on her most recent Instagram post, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

When one follower asked, “Did heaven send you?” Sexton replied in the comments “No just Batman,” which many have interpreted as a reference to Affleck’s role in a slew of recent superhero movies.

Until July, the actor has been linked to “SNL” producer Shookus, 38, who was the first woman he publicly dated after splitting with Garner in 2015.

Shookus has largely avoided the spotlight, however, only giving a single interview since news of their romance broke, which lightly touched on her relationship with Affleck.

Gotham via Getty Images Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus pictured in New York City together in January.

“Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh,” she told Elle. “My entire career has been behind the camera, and that’s definitely where I’m most comfortable. I’m a producer, I’m a mom, a friend.”