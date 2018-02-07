Ben Carson Has A Weirdly Specific Vision Of How ‘The Purge’ Could Turn Real

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson reportedly mused about how a dystopian America much like the one depicted in “The Purge” films could actually happen.

Carson told guests at a Christmas party in December that a North Korean missile detonating in the exosphere would knock out the nation’s electrical grid, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported:

“What’s that movie where there’s complete lawlessness and anarchy for one night a year?” Carson said, calmly resting his right hand over his left. “‘The Purge’! It will be like ‘The Purge’ all the time.”

“The Purge” movies envision a future where all crime is legal one night a year.

The fourth film in the series hits theaters this summer.