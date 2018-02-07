Ben Carson Has A Weirdly Specific Vision Of How ‘The Purge’ Could Turn Real

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson reportedly mused about how a dystopian America much like the one depicted in “The Purge” films could actually happen.
Carson told guests at a Christmas party in December that a North Korean missile detonating in the exosphere would knock out the nation’s electrical grid, according to The Washington Post.
The newspaper reported:
“What’s that movie where there’s complete lawlessness and anarchy for one night a year?” Carson said, calmly resting his right hand over his left. “‘The Purge’! It will be like ‘The Purge’ all the time.”
“The Purge” movies envision a future where all crime is legal one night a year.
The fourth film in the series hits theaters this summer.
Carson also reportedly made another film reference, noting how the world came together as one to fight off an extraterrestrial threat in “Independence Day.”
